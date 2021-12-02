Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
France Should Stop Selling Arms to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia

By Human Rights Watch
This week, French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with a large delegation of French ministers and major business executives. In the UAE, he will apparently be finalizing a weapons deal, when in all three countries he should be speaking out against human rights abuses. According to media reports, Emmanuel Macron's visit to the UAE on December 3, in addition to celebrating the country’s 50th anniversary, would have as its main purpose finalizing the sale of dozens of Rafales fighter jets produced by the French company Dassault Aviation.…


