Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stop and search: new data shows continued ethnic disproportionality

By Winifred Agnew-Pauley, Research Fellow, Policing Institute for the Eastern Region (PIER); PhD Candidate, Flinders University, Anglia Ruskin University
Amal Ali, PhD candidate in Social Research Methods, London School of Economics and Political Science
Bisola Akintoye, PhD Candidate in Social Policy at the University of Kent, University of Kent
Share this article
Each year the Home Office publishes data on stop and search from all 43 police forces in England and Wales. The latest figures for the year ending March 2021 reveal a familiar pattern: stop and search disproportionately affects black people and targets drugs, not serious violence.

The figures come as the government…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ When will life return to normal after the pandemic?
~ Debunking key myths about Britain's 'broken asylum system'
~ Victims of domestic abuse find no haven in family courts
~ The US biofuel mandate helps farmers, but does little for energy security and harms the environment
~ Sea otters demonstrate that there is more to muscle than just movement – it can also bring the heat
~ Female faculty of color do extra diversity work for no extra reward – here's how to fix that
~ School shootings are at a record high this year – but they can be prevented
~ Why COVID-19 must be included in safer sex messaging on college campuses
~ Use of HIV prevention treatments is very low among Southern Black gay men
~ Germany: the three biggest issues facing Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter