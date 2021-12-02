Sea otters demonstrate that there is more to muscle than just movement – it can also bring the heat
By Traver Wright, Research Assistant Professor of Health and Kinesiology, Texas A&M University
Melinda Sheffield-Moore, Professor of Health and Kinesiology, Texas A&M University
Randall Davis, Regents Professor, Department of Marine Biology, Texas A&M University
Life in the cold can be difficult for animals. As the body chills, organs including the brain and muscles slow down.
The body temperature of animals such as reptiles and amphibians mostly depends on the temperature of their environment – but mammals can increase their metabolism, using more energy to warm their body. This allows them to live in colder areas and stay active when temperatures drop at night or during winter months.
Although scientists know mammals can increase their metabolism…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 2nd 2021