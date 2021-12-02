Female faculty of color do extra diversity work for no extra reward – here's how to fix that
By Joya Misra, Professor of Sociology & Public Policy, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Alexandra Kuvaeva, Graduate Research Assistant, University of Maryland
Audrey J. Jaeger, Professor of Educational Leadership, North Carolina State University
Dawn Culpepper, Research Assistant Professor of Higher Education, University of Maryland
KerryAnn O'Meara, Professor of Higher Education and Distinguished Scholar Teacher, University of Maryland
If colleges want to address systemic racism within their institutions, they can start by crediting female faculty members of color for work that gets overlooked. A group of higher ed researchers explains how.
- Thursday, December 2nd 2021