Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Female faculty of color do extra diversity work for no extra reward – here's how to fix that

By Joya Misra, Professor of Sociology & Public Policy, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Alexandra Kuvaeva, Graduate Research Assistant, University of Maryland
Audrey J. Jaeger, Professor of Educational Leadership, North Carolina State University
Dawn Culpepper, Research Assistant Professor of Higher Education, University of Maryland
KerryAnn O'Meara, Professor of Higher Education and Distinguished Scholar Teacher, University of Maryland
If colleges want to address systemic racism within their institutions, they can start by crediting female faculty members of color for work that gets overlooked. A group of higher ed researchers explains how.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


