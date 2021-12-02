Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

School shootings are at a record high this year – but they can be prevented

By James Densley, Professor of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan State University
Jillian Peterson, Professor of Criminal Justice, Hamline University
Whenever a school shooting takes place like the one at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit on November 30, 2021, it is typically followed by a familiar chorus of questions.

How could such a thing happen? Why doesn’t the government do more to stop these shootings from occurring?

Those questions are even more urgent in light of the fact that the shooting at Oxford High School was one of 222 school shootings in 2021, an all-time high, according to the Center for Homeland…


