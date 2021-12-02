Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why COVID-19 must be included in safer sex messaging on college campuses

By Tamra Burns Loeb, Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, University of California, Los Angeles
Gail Wyatt, Dena Bat Yaacov Endowed Chair and Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences, University of California, Los Angeles
Michele R. Cooley-Strickland, Project Scientist and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, UCLA School of Medicine
Share this article
Schools have not adequately educated students about the increased risks of virus transmission when it comes to being sexually intimate.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Stop and search: new data shows continued ethnic disproportionality
~ When will life return to normal after the pandemic?
~ Debunking key myths about Britain's 'broken asylum system'
~ Victims of domestic abuse find no haven in family courts
~ The US biofuel mandate helps farmers, but does little for energy security and harms the environment
~ Sea otters demonstrate that there is more to muscle than just movement – it can also bring the heat
~ Female faculty of color do extra diversity work for no extra reward – here's how to fix that
~ School shootings are at a record high this year – but they can be prevented
~ Use of HIV prevention treatments is very low among Southern Black gay men
~ Germany: the three biggest issues facing Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter