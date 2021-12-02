Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Use of HIV prevention treatments is very low among Southern Black gay men

By Oluwafemi Atanda Adeagbo, Research fellow, University of South Carolina
Xiaoming Li, Professor of Health Promotion, Education and Behavior, University of South Carolina
This finding suggests public health efforts will have to address the treatment barriers these men face – like poverty or homophobia – to meet the nation’s goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


