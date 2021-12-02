Use of HIV prevention treatments is very low among Southern Black gay men
By Oluwafemi Atanda Adeagbo, Research fellow, University of South Carolina
Xiaoming Li, Professor of Health Promotion, Education and Behavior, University of South Carolina
This finding suggests public health efforts will have to address the treatment barriers these men face – like poverty or homophobia – to meet the nation’s goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 2nd 2021