Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Swapping probiotics for antibiotics: how it could be a game changer for chickens, and us

By Deon Neveling, Postdoctoral researcher, Stellenbosch University
The probiotic decreases the presence of pathogens in the animal’s gut and can be used safely on a daily basis.


