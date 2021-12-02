Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya needs to grasp the cryptocurrency nettle: how a digital currency could help

By Dorothy Muthoka-Kagwaini, Deputy Registrar & Senior Lecturer, School of Economics, Daystar University
Kenya’s central bank has been mulling the official use of a digital currency. More than 60 central banks have already entered the digital currency race since 2014.

No details have been released in Kenya, but the central bank governor, Patrick Njoroge, commented…


© The Conversation -


