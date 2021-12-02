Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP26 is over – here's how the UK can keep up momentum on climate action

By Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
The Glasgow climate pact is sealed and COP26 is fading into memory. The UK’s presidency of the 26th UN climate change summit yielded mixed results, from the first mention of fossil fuels in a UN climate declaration and an agreement on rules for trading emissions credits internationally, to the blocking of a funding facility which would compensate developing countries for loss and damage caused by climate change.

While delegates have left Glasgow, the UK’s responsibilities as COP president are far from over. Before handing over to Egypt for COP27 in November 2022, a series of high-level…


© The Conversation -


