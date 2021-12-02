Tolerance.ca
Labour reshuffle: Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet exudes confidence – but the party's left has been shut out

By Rohan McWilliam, Professor of Modern British History, Anglia Ruskin University
Labour leader Keir Starmer’s reshuffle of his shadow cabinet has ended up proving far-reaching in scope. This changing of the guard is clearly the sequel to a piecemeal reshuffle in May that was botched because of a struggle between Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner.

We are about halfway through the life of this parliament so it’s likely that this is the team Labour will deploy to fight the next election (due in 2024). Starmer…


© The Conversation -


