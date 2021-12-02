Tolerance.ca
Dennis the Menace lives on: the influence of this 70-year-old on everything from darts to raves

By Julian Lawrence, Senior Lecturer in Comics and Graphic Novels, Teesside University
The current Somerset House exhibition in London, Beano: The Art of Breaking the Rules, revels in the joyful impudence of the 83-year-old comic magazine’s characters. A tribute to the publication’s impact seems long overdue; as curator Andy Holden says: “Beano’s irreverent sensibility is something that appeals to you as a child, but also, for some, never leaves you.”

