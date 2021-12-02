Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: F1 Events Risk Whitewashing Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Beirut) – The Saudi government is using the inaugural Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and associated concerts and events between December 3 and 5, 2021, to deflect attention from its pervasive human rights abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. To live up to its human rights commitments and avoid contributing to laundering the Saudi government’s reputation, the Formula One Group and participating artists should use this occasion to publicly urge Saudi authorities to free unjustly detained Saudi dissidents and human rights activists, including those detained or placed under restrictions for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Are charities being silenced? Why a new law is alarming activists and could scuttle their election campaigns
~ Omg, Omicron! Why it's too soon to panic about COVID vaccines and the new variant
~ Tudge stands aside while claim of kicking former staffer investigated
~ Myanmar: Protesters Targeted in March Massacre
~ Jack Dorsey sacked from Twitter
~ Love it or hate it, TikTok is changing the music industry
~ A sign of healthy democracy or a 'rudderless' nation? How crossing the floor has changed
~ There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy
~ 'I was told if I couldn't hack it, I should hand in my uniform.' Volunteers share suicidal thoughts after fighting bushfires
~ Eating disorders have increased during COVID-19 — here's how to recognize them and how to help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter