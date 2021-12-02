Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tudge stands aside while claim of kicking former staffer investigated

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Education minister Alan Tudge has stood aside from his portfolio while a claim by his former staffer Rachelle Miller that he abused her in their relationship, including kicking her out of bed, is investigated.

Miller, who revealed her consensual affair with Tudge on the ABC Four Corners last year, returned to parliament house on Thursday – the final day of the parliamentary year – to make a fresh sensational allegation.

She told of an incident when she and Tudge were in Kalgoorlie in 2017 with then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to announce the cashless welfare card. After…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Omg, Omicron! Why it's too soon to panic about COVID vaccines and the new variant
~ Myanmar: Protesters Targeted in March Massacre
~ Jack Dorsey sacked from Twitter
~ Love it or hate it, TikTok is changing the music industry
~ A sign of healthy democracy or a 'rudderless' nation? How crossing the floor has changed
~ There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy
~ 'I was told if I couldn't hack it, I should hand in my uniform.' Volunteers share suicidal thoughts after fighting bushfires
~ Eating disorders have increased during COVID-19 — here's how to recognize them and how to help
~ Australia has a heritage conservation problem. Can farming and Aboriginal heritage protection co-exist?
~ Verification will be essential as New Zealanders start using vaccine passes -- to stop fraud and the spread of COVID
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter