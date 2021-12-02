Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Protesters Targeted in March Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – Myanmar security forces deliberately encircled and used lethal force during the March 14, 2021, anti-junta protests in Yangon’s Hlaing Tharyar township, Human Rights Watch said today. Soldiers and police armed with military assault rifles fired on trapped protesters and on those trying to assist the wounded, killing at least 65 protesters and bystanders. Following the February 1 military coup against Myanmar’s democratically elected government, numerous demonstrations broke out in Yangon and other cities. The police and military forces repeatedly used lethal force against largely peaceful…


© Human Rights Watch -


