Australia has a heritage conservation problem. Can farming and Aboriginal heritage protection co-exist?
By Michael Westaway, Australian Research Council Future Fellow, Archaeology, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Joshua Gorringe, General Manager Mithaka Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Kelsey M. Lowe, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Richard Martin, Senior lecturer, The University of Queensland
Ross Mitchell, Common Law holder and director of Kooma Aboriginal Corporation Native Title PBC, Indigenous Knowledge
Rio Tinto’s destruction of the 46,000 year old Juukan Gorge rock shelters has led to recommendations by the Parliamentary Inquiry on how Australia can better conserve Aboriginal heritage sites.
Around the time the recommendations were made, Queensland’s Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act faced an important test when a pastoralist who cleared 500 hectares of bushland at Kingvale Station in Cape York was…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 1st 2021