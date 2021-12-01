Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Verification will be essential as New Zealanders start using vaccine passes -- to stop fraud and the spread of COVID

By Andrew Chen, Research Fellow at Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, University of Auckland
Vaccine passes are easy to fake. Unless venues and businesses make sure to verify them and check the identity of the pass holder, COVID will likely continue to spread.


© The Conversation


