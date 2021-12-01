Tolerance.ca
Less snow, more rain in store for the Arctic, study finds

By Michelle McCrystall, Postdoctoral fellow, Centre for Earth Observation Science, University of Manitoba
New climate simulations show that there will be more rain and less snow falling in the Arctic by the end of the century, particularly in the fall and winter.


