Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most school shooters get their guns from home – and during the pandemic, the number of firearms in households with teenagers went up

By Patrick Carter, Co-Director, Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention; Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Michigan
Marc A Zimmerman, Professor of Public Health, University of Michigan
Rebeccah Sokol, Assistant Professor of Social Work, Wayne State University
A 15-year-old sophomore killed four students in a Michigan school attack. The gun he used was purchased by his father just four days earlier.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


