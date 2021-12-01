Most school shooters get their guns from home – and during the pandemic, the number of firearms in households with teenagers went up
By Patrick Carter, Co-Director, Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention; Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Michigan
Marc A Zimmerman, Professor of Public Health, University of Michigan
Rebeccah Sokol, Assistant Professor of Social Work, Wayne State University
A 15-year-old sophomore killed four students in a Michigan school attack. The gun he used was purchased by his father just four days earlier.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 1st 2021