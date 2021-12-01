Tolerance.ca
Supreme Court signals shift on abortion – but will it strike down Roe or leave it to states to decide when 'personhood' occurs?

By Morgan Marietta, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Massachusetts Lowell
Arguments in a case that could fundamentally alter a woman’s right to abortion were heard at the Supreme Court. Justices’ questions suggest that Roe v. Wade is on shaky ground.


