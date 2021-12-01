Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Greek law against disinformation endangers press freedom

By asie2
NewsBy making the offence of spreading false information punishable by 5 years of imprisonment, a new Greek law violates press freedom, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says, calling for this offence to be decriminalised and for the fight against disinformation to focus instead on systematic support for reliable news and information in the media and on social networks.


