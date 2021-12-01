Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sahel: Top UN Rights Official Visits Burkina Faso, Niger

By Human Rights Watch
(Bamako) – Governments in the Sahel should adopt measures to better protect civilians, ensure that counterterrorism operations respect rights, and fully investigate abuses by all sides, Human Rights Watch said today. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, who is visiting Burkina Faso and Niger from November 28 through December 4, 2021, should raise concerns about rights violations by all sides. During 2021, armed Islamist groups have killed over 800 civilians in attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. In recent years, government security forces and pro-government…


