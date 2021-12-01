Celebrity diets and food fads have been around for centuries – and some of them even worked
By James Brown, Associate Professor in Biology and Biomedical Science, Aston University
Duane Mellor, Lead for Evidence-Based Medicine and Nutrition, Aston Medical School, Aston University
The word diet originates from the Greek dieta meaning to live normally. However, nowadays it mostly refers to restricting food to help weight loss rather than a way to enjoy food and health.
Throughout history diets have come and gone. Celebrity diets are popular and often bizarre, but are not a new thing. The Daniel Fast, which resembles a vegan diet, and which…
© The Conversation
