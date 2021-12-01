Tolerance.ca
Greece to make COVID vaccines mandatory for over-60s, but do vaccine mandates work?

By Samantha Vanderslott, University Research Lecturer, University of Oxford
The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, recently announced plans to fine people aged 60 and over who refuse the COVID vaccine. A monthly fine of €100 (£85) will be imposed from January 16.

Faced with surges in COVID in some regions and the sudden emergence of a new variant of concern (omicron), a growing number of countries are tightening their vaccination rules: from increasing the requirement for boosters to mandatory vaccines for…


© The Conversation -


