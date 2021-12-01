Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A new species of early human? Why we should be cautious about new fossil footprint findings

By Matthew Robert Bennett, Professor of Environmental and Geographical Sciences, Bournemouth University
Sally Christine Reynolds, Principal Academic in Hominin Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
A new study finds more than one early human species lived on the landscape in Northern Tanzania 3.66 million years ago. But there are reasons to be cautious about the findings.


Read complete article

© The Conversation


