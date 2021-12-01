Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jack Dorsey's decision to quit Twitter is not a vote of confidence in future of social media

By Theo Tzanidis, Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, University of the West of Scotland
Share this article
The social media giant’s co-founder has been distinguishing himself from people like Mark Zuckerberg who seem set to stay in traditional companies.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Colonial prejudices and vaccine nationalism drive COVID-19 African travel bans
~ Sahel: Top UN Rights Official Visits Burkina Faso, Niger
~ Celebrity diets and food fads have been around for centuries – and some of them even worked
~ Labour reshuffle: Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet exudes confidence - but the party's left has been shut out
~ Greece to make COVID vaccines mandatory for over-60s, but do vaccine mandates work?
~ How children at urban schools can benefit from learning in nature
~ A new species of early human? Why we should be cautious about new fossil footprint findings
~ One in four UK birds now on endangered species red list due to habitat loss and climate change
~ Bevis Marks: Britain's oldest synagogue is central to London's history – here's why it needs protecting
~ Why increased rainfall in the Arctic is bad news for the whole world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter