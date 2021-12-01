Tolerance.ca
One in four UK birds now on endangered species red list due to habitat loss and climate change

By Juliet Vickery, Chief Executive, British Trust for Ornithology and Honorary Professor of Biological Sciences, University of East Anglia
The red list of Britain’s most endangered birds now stands at 70 species – virtually double the number it held in 1996. This means one in four of the country’s regularly occurring breeding or wintering birds are in serious trouble. Newcomers to the red list since the last estimate in 2015 include familiar species such as the house martin, swift and greenfinch.

These listings are the result of a comprehensive stocktake of the UK’s breeding and wintering birds, led by thousands of citizen scientists, environmental charities and government agencies. The stocktake categorises birds as…


© The Conversation -


