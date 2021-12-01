Bevis Marks: Britain's oldest synagogue is central to London's history – here's why it needs protecting
By Abigail Green, Professor of Modern European History, University of Oxford
Jaclyn Granick, Lecturer in Modern Jewish History, Cardiff University
Bevis Marks – the cathedral synagogue of British Jewry – is one of the few remaining traces of the historic Jewish presence in the City of London. As a national heritage site, it has no parallels.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 1st 2021