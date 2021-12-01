Tolerance.ca
You actually can teach an old dog new tricks, which is why many of us keep learning after retirement

By Darryl Dymock, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow in Education, Griffith University
Lorna Prendergast was 90 years old when she graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Melbourne in 2019. She said her message to others was, “You’re never too old to dream.”

Nor, obviously, too old to learn.

In the same year 94-year-old David Bottomley became the oldest person in Australia to graduate with a PhD from Curtin University. The great-grandfather…


© The Conversation -


