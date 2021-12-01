No, we shouldn't worry too much about getting COVID from young kids
By Philip Britton, Senior lecturer, Child and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, University of Sydney
Phoebe Williams, Paediatrician & Infectious Diseases Physician; Senior Lecturer & NHMRC Fellow., University of Sydney
Very high vaccination rates in Australia are ensuring community COVID transmission is decreasing.
Vaccines markedly reduce severe disease and death. Our health-care systems are more able to cope because fewer new cases are requiring admission to hospital and ICU.
But, children under 12 years of age aren’t yet eligible for vaccination and some people are asking whether children are going to become a reservoir…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 1st 2021