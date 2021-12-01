We identified 39,000 Indigenous Australian objects in UK museums. Repatriation is one option, but takes time to get right
By Maria Nugent, Co-Director, Australian Centre for Indigenous History, Australian National University
Gaye Sculthorpe, Curator & Section Head, Oceania, The British Museum
Howard Morphy, Head of Centre for Digital Humanities Research , Australian National University
Stone tools, clubs, boomerangs, decorative shellwork: a survey of 45 museums in the UK has found a vast number of Indigenous Australian objects. Not all were stolen; some were gifted or traded.
