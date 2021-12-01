Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We identified 39,000 Indigenous Australian objects in UK museums. Repatriation is one option, but takes time to get right

By Maria Nugent, Co-Director, Australian Centre for Indigenous History, Australian National University
Gaye Sculthorpe, Curator & Section Head, Oceania, The British Museum
Howard Morphy, Head of Centre for Digital Humanities Research , Australian National University
Share this article
Stone tools, clubs, boomerangs, decorative shellwork: a survey of 45 museums in the UK has found a vast number of Indigenous Australian objects. Not all were stolen; some were gifted or traded.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Colonial prejudices and vaccine nationalism drive COVID-19 African travel bans
~ Sahel: Top UN Rights Official Visits Burkina Faso, Niger
~ Celebrity diets and food fads have been around for centuries – and some of them even worked
~ Labour reshuffle: Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet exudes confidence - but the party's left has been shut out
~ Greece to make COVID vaccines mandatory for over-60s, but do vaccine mandates work?
~ How children at urban schools can benefit from learning in nature
~ A new species of early human? Why we should be cautious about new fossil footprint findings
~ Jack Dorsey's decision to quit Twitter is not a vote of confidence in future of social media
~ One in four UK birds now on endangered species red list due to habitat loss and climate change
~ Bevis Marks: Britain's oldest synagogue is central to London's history – here's why it needs protecting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter