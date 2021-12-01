Buying silence: we can't stop workplace sexual harassment without banning non-disclosure agreements
By Maria O'Sullivan, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, and Deputy Director, Castan Centre for Human Rights Law, Monash University
Judith Bessant, Professor in School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
One major problem uncovered in “Set the Standard”, the landmark report on sexual harassment and bullying in the parliament workplace is that secrecy and silence conceal toxic workplace culture.
The report conducted by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins shows that serious harms, particularly gender-based harassment and bullying, have been normalised within the our own national parliament - and the victims have been unable to speak out until now.
Central to this practice of concealment is…
- Wednesday, December 1st 2021