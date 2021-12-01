Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey's Medical professionals call for better working conditions

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Health care workers marched from Istanbul to Ankara to draw attention to the harsh working conditions medical workers faced during the pandemic, including mobbing, long shifts, and economic hardships.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


