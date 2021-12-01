Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olympics: Protect Peng Shuai

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai during the second round of WTA Guangzhou Open 2019 in Guangzhou city, China, September 18, 2019.  © 2019 Imaginechina via AP Images (Nyon, Switzerland) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) should immediately stop supporting China’s strategy of suppression and start prioritizing protecting athletes and upholding its human rights obligations, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. The process of developing an IOC human rights strategic framework should include meaningful engagement with affected stakeholders’ representatives,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


