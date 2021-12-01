Tolerance.ca
Congo Basin's vital clues to HIV's behaviour: how we're trying to crack its complex code

By Marcel Tongo Passo, Principal Investigator based at Centre for Research on Emerging and Re-Emerging Diseases (CREMER), Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence (SANTHE)
There have been tremendous gains towards reaching the United Nations 90-90-90 targets to end HIV as a public health threat. The aim was that, by 2020, 90% of people with HIV would know their status, 90% of those would be on treatment, and 90% would have suppressed viral loads.

But the epidemic is still far from over. One of the main reasons is the diversity that the HIV group M (HIV-1M) virus exhibits. This affects both vaccine and cure development.

Currently, there are four groups…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


