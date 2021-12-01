Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's cave-dwelling bats need more protection -- to keep people safe too

By Mariëtte Pretorius, Postdoctoral Researcher, Center for Viral Zoonoses and Mammal Research Institute, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
Cave-specific conservation and protection actions are essential to protect cave habitats for the continued survival of bats, and ultimately, the well-being of humans.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


