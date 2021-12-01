Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are small farms the solution to food insecurity? Uganda study shows policies can get it wrong

By Juan Pablo Rud, Reader in Economics, Royal Holloway University of London
Diego Restuccia, Professor of Economics and Canada Research Chair in Macroeconomics and Productivity, University of Toronto
Fernando Aragon Sanchez, Associate Professor, Development economics, natural resources and political economy, Simon Fraser University
Around the developing world, agriculture remains a critical source of livelihood. In many low-income countries, the sector accounts for around 30% of gross domestic product, and 60% of employment. At the same time, most of the world’s extreme poor live in rural areas, mainly practising small-scale farming.

Despite its importance, agricultural productivity (measured as value added per unit of land or worker) is low in poor and developing countries.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


