Charting changes in a pathogen's genome yields clues about its past and hints about its future
By Claire Guinat, Postdoctoral Fellow in Computational Evolution, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Etthel Windels, Postdoctoral Fellow in Computational Evolution, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Sarah Nadeau, PhD Student in Computational Evolution, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
After a nose swab tests positive for a virus or bacteria, scientists can use the sample’s genetic sequence to figure out where and when the pathogen emerged and how fast it’s changing.
- Wednesday, December 1st 2021