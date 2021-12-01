Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Congo Basin offers vital clues to HIV's behaviour: how we're trying to crack its complex code

By Marcel Tongo Passo, Principal Investigator based at Centre for Research on Emerging and Re-Emerging Diseases (CREMER), Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence (SANTHE)
Share this article
There have been tremendous gains towards reaching the United Nations 90-90-90 targets to end HIV as a public health threat. The aim was that, by 2020, 90% of people with HIV would know their status, 90% of those would be on treatment, and 90% would have suppressed viral loads.

But the epidemic is still far from over. One of the main reasons is the diversity that the HIV group M (HIV-1M) virus exhibits. This affects both vaccine and cure development.

Currently, there are four groups…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: A study in contrast, Porter and Hunt to leave Parliament
~ Three years after the UN’s Universal Periodic Review, RSF and NGO coalition denounce China’s hypocrisy on human rights
~ Pakistan imposes new censorship mechanism under guise of protecting journalists
~ Sure, the national accounts show GDP going backwards, but look at what's to come
~ 500,000 or 20,000? How to estimate the size of a political rally properly
~ Killer Robots: Negotiate New Law to Protect Humanity
~ Where the Rome-Paris axis is taking us, by Manlio Dinucci
~ The European Union begins its dissolution, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Low bar for 'genuine consultation' set by UWA case feeds into crisis of legitimacy for Australian institutions
~ Women play a critical role in diplomacy and security, so why aren't more in positions of power?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter