Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: A study in contrast, Porter and Hunt to leave Parliament

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
in a shock to no one, former Attorney-General Christian Porter announces he will not run again for his seat of Pearce. Meanwhile Health Minister Greg Hunt is also set to quit at next year’s election


© The Conversation -


