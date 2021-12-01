Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world

Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan imposes new censorship mechanism under guise of protecting journalists

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the inclusion of an extremely vague section on conduct “obligations” in a law on protecting journalists that has just been passed by Pakistan’s federal parliament. Tantamount to censorship and intimidation, this section is unacceptable and must be withdrawn, RSF says.The devil is in the details.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


