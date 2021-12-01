Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Killer Robots: Negotiate New Law to Protect Humanity

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image At the United Nations in Geneva the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots called on governments to not allow the development of weapons systems that would select and attack targets without any human intervention. © 2018 Clare Conboy Governments should open negotiations to adopt new international law on lethal autonomous weapons systems, also known as “killer robots.” Existing international law is not adequate to address the urgent threats posed by such weapons, which several countries are developing. Countries should consider options for moving the process ahead, including…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sure, the national accounts show GDP going backwards, but look at what's to come
~ 500,000 or 20,000? How to estimate the size of a political rally properly
~ Where the Rome-Paris axis is taking us, by Manlio Dinucci
~ The European Union begins its dissolution, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Low bar for 'genuine consultation' set by UWA case feeds into crisis of legitimacy for Australian institutions
~ Women play a critical role in diplomacy and security, so why aren't more in positions of power?
~ What is complex PTSD and how does it relate to past abuse and trauma?
~ Stephen Sondheim showed me the beauty, terror and exquisite pain of being alive
~ ASEAN rebuffs Myanmar's military junta as Aung San Suu Kyi faces long jail term
~ 3 reasons the announcement to dump radioactive waste in South Australia is extremely premature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter