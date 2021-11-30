Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethics and avoiding conflicts of interest are vital in the public service – can New Zealanders be confident in the system?

By Barbara Allen, Senior Lecturer in Public Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
James Gluck, PhD Candidate, School of Government, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
How the government contracts and pays suppliers in a pandemic demands transparency and strict standards. Some say New Zealand can do better.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


