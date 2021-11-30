Tolerance.ca
Biden brings a menorah lighting back to the White House, rededicating a Hanukkah tradition from the 20th century

By Jonathan D. Sarna, University Professor and Joseph H. & Belle R. Braun Professor of American Jewish History, Brandeis University
President Joe Biden’s staff has dispatched invitations to a “Menorah Lighting to be held at the White House” on Dec. 1, the evening when the fourth candle of the eight-day festival of Hanukkah will be lit. The event promises to be quite different from last year’s event, hosted by Donald Trump.

President Trump in 2020 held what he called a "Hanukkah Reception" in midafternoon before Hanukkah began. The reception…


