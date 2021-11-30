Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons
By Joel Lexchin, Professor Emeritus of Health Policy and Management, York University, Emergency Physician at University Health Network, Associate Professor of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto
When drugs are taken off the market because they are either unsafe or don’t work, do pharma companies admit that there are problems? Or do they deny the evidence?
- Tuesday, November 30, 2021