Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Month of Fires in Thantlang, Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Since October 29, numerous fires have severely damaged Thantlang, a remote town in Myanmar’s northwestern Chin State. The evidence from space is undeniable: residential homes, places of worship, commercial buildings, and more have been reduced to ash. Click to expand Image Satellite image recorded on November 26, 2021 at 1:16 p.m. local time shows a smoke plume from an active fire on the southeastern part of Thantlang town, Chin State, Myanmar. © 2021 Planet Labs Inc. To monitor the situation, Human Rights Watch used data provided by the Fire Information for Resource Management…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Biden brings a menorah lighting back to the White House, rededicating a Hanukkah tradition from the 20th century
~ Soon, 1 out of every 15 points of light in the sky will be a satellite
~ Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons
~ A century of Etel Adnan: a mountain who leaves behind mountains
~ The Jenkins review has 28 recommendations to fix parliament's toxic culture – will our leaders listen?
~ Why are homes still being built along rivers? Flooded residents disagree on the solution
~ The Astroworld tragedy: A look into the messianic world of hip hop and rap
~ Breathtaking wilderness in the heart of coal country: after a 90-year campaign, Gardens of Stone is finally protected
~ The ostentatious story of the 'young pope' Leo X: his pet elephant, the cardinal he killed and his anal fistula
~ More than 200 Australian birds are now threatened with extinction – and climate change is the biggest danger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter