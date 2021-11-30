Tolerance.ca
The ostentatious story of the 'young pope' Leo X: his pet elephant, the cardinal he killed and his anal fistula

By Miles Pattenden, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Religion and Critical Inquiry/Gender and Women's History Research Centre, Australian Catholic University
500 years after his death, we’re reflecting on the man who became a cardinal at just 13 – but he had made neither priest nor bishop before he was elected pope.


