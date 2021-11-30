Advertising in the pandemic: how companies used COVID as a marketing tool
By Maha Rafi Atal, Lecturer in Global Economy, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow, University of Glasgow
Lisa Ann Richey, Professor of Globalization, Copenhagen Business School
At the start of the pandemic, consumers were bombarded with a new and hastily constructed form of advertising. In those “uncertain times”, customers were promised, they could rely on their favourite brands for help.
The adverts, often featuring sombre piano music and declarations that everyone was “in this together”, were ubiquitous.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 30, 2021