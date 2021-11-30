Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, detained for one year, risks life sentence

By hytang
NewsJimmy Lai, Apple Daily founder and 2020 RSF Press Freedom laureate, has now been detained for one year and still faces a life sentence under the National Security Law imposed by the Chinese regime. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges for his immediate release.2nd December 2021 marks one year since the detention of Jimmy Lai, Apple Daily founder and 2020 RSF Press Freedom laureate, who was charged with “fraud” during a Hong Kong


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


