Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden's flight-free movement: how views about holiday air travel are changing

By Sara Ullström, PhD Candidate in Sustainability Science, Lund University
Kimberly Nicholas, Associate Professor of Sustainability Science, Lund University
Air travel is often presented as desirable, despite its high environmental cost. In Sweden, however, a movement advocating avoiding flying has gained influence since 2016, and has started to change the way travel is portrayed in the Swedish media.

Going on holiday is the most common reason for flying globally. In Sweden, 80%…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


